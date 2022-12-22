district0x (DNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $139,100.97

district0x (DNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One district0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $139,100.97 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $886.06 or 0.05330721 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00493817 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.35 or 0.29258876 BTC.

district0x’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

