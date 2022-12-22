Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 27 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.
Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.70% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
