Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Retirement Solution Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 703,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $27,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 444,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $52.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.