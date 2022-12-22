Dignity Gold Price Tops $1.82 on Major Exchanges (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00010904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $775.20 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $880.53 or 0.05272618 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00490325 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.70 or 0.29051992 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.18753786 USD and is down -11.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $621.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

