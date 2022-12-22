Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $198.49

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.49 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 309.01 ($3.75). Devro shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.75), with a volume of 3,515,589 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Devro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a market cap of £516.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,812.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 227.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.26.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

