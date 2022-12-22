Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

EVT opened at €15.52 ($16.51) on Monday. Evotec has a 1-year low of €15.53 ($16.52) and a 1-year high of €44.94 ($47.81). The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 385.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.24.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

