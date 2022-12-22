Dero Achieves Market Cap of $47.64 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Dero has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $47.64 million and $53,066.21 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00021757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00389506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00872883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00096197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00599883 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00266856 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,135,602 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

