DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $2,162.68 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00389322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017765 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars.

