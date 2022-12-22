DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,778.99

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $1,778.99 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00389554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018058 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

