Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.27 and last traded at C$38.13. 128,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 205,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.64.

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.66. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.3000002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

