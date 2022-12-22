Decentraland Market Cap Hits $574.73 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $574.73 million and $34.58 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

