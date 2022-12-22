DataHighway Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $102,174.29 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00017514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $93.46 million and approximately $102,174.29 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $852.31 or 0.05079492 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00490885 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.36 or 0.29085181 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,970,452 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.63873764 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50,515.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

