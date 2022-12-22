Danone (BN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Danone (EPA: BN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2022 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($73.40) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/13/2022 – Danone was given a new €47.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/5/2022 – Danone was given a new €51.00 ($54.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/1/2022 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/22/2022 – Danone was given a new €54.00 ($57.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/21/2022 – Danone was given a new €56.00 ($59.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/7/2022 – Danone was given a new €41.00 ($43.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/31/2022 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($61.70) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €60.00 ($63.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €41.00 ($43.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €49.00 ($52.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €55.00 ($58.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2022 – Danone was given a new €59.00 ($62.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/27/2022 – Danone was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

EPA BN opened at €49.71 ($52.88) on Thursday. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a one year high of €72.13 ($76.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

