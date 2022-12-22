CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $31,250.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CFB stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 30.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 650,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $2,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 146,187 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

