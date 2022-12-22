Credit Suisse Group Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $106.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.56.

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. Centene has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

