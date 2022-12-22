Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,200 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.32) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($99.61) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.27) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($92.32) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.10) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($91.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($97.42). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

