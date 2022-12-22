Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 576,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,353,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Creatd Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Get Creatd alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creatd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creatd by 1,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Creatd by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Creatd in the first quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.