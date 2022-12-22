Cowen Begins Coverage on DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Washington CORP boosted its position in DZS by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

