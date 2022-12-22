Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 270,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,627,572. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

