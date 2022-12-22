Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.43. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 2,410 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0436 per share. This represents a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.95%.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

