Contrasting Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) and HP (NYSE:HPQ)

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) and HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of HP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of HP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and HP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A HP 5.09% -181.32% 10.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HP $62.98 billion 0.42 $3.20 billion $3.01 8.87

This table compares Wearable Devices and HP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HP has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wearable Devices and HP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A HP 4 8 1 0 1.77

HP has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.15%. Given HP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Summary

HP beats Wearable Devices on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

