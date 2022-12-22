Contrasting Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.80 $7.26 million $1.63 8.13 Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 2.46 $204.57 million $1.81 6.94

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Colonial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.69% 12.71% 1.05% Hope Bancorp 31.65% 10.76% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp



1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey; and a loan production office in Haddonfield. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Hope Bancorp



Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 47 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Fremont, and Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

