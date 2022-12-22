Contrasting Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arbe Robotics and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 250.61%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06% Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -25.08% -22.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 91.94 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -4.49 Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 17.35 -$755.45 million ($1.54) -0.80

Arbe Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

