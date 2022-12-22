Constellation Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $267,502.39 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $88.05 million and $267,502.39 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001868 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $849.80 or 0.05050963 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00498310 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.43 or 0.29525141 BTC.
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
