Conflux Trading Down 15.2% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $47.51 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,786.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00392078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00874507 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00096407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00599837 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00267733 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02293307 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,094,805.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

