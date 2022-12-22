Conflux 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $48.23 million and $1.15 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,840.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00388535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.00875689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00098143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00597911 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00265828 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02326296 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,355,553.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

