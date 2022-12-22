CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells $525,192.02 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 108,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $525,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.