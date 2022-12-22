Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,839.38

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,839.38 ($22.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,911 ($23.21). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,901.50 ($23.10), with a volume of 1,695,021 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.13) to GBX 1,625 ($19.74) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.30) to GBX 2,150 ($26.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.51) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.57) to GBX 1,990 ($24.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,985.83 ($24.12).

Compass Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59. The stock has a market cap of £34.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,080.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,856.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,839.95.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Compass Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.84), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($64,082.60). In related news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.87), for a total value of £121,752 ($147,900.87). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.84), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($64,082.60).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

