Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,427 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.