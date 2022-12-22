Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MasTec by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

