Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 45.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.8 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE O opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

