Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $9.09 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.75.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

