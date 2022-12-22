Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

