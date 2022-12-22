Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.



