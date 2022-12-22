Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 2,130 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.11% of M.D.C. worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDC. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 223,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 152,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 134,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 68.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.