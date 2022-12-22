Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $174.07 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.