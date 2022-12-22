Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 444,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 421,682 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 175.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.09. 61,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,288,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

