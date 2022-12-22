Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 20,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 444,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 244,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,288,260. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

