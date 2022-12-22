Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Trading Down 7.2%

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. 43,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 84,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.22.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

