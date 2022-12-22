Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 1,134 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,816.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $169,465.63.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91.
- On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $946.00.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,430.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of COLL opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $23.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 103.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 110,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 155,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.