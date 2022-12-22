Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

