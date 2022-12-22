Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.69. 38,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

