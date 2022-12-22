Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Acquires 10,520 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,884. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke bought 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,315,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $281.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.