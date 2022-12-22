Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Raised to $77.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KOF stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.