Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Shares Down 0.9%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

