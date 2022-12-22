CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $17.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.