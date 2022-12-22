CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) vs. Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Critical Survey

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Gevo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CN Energy Group. and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gevo has a consensus target price of $3.18, indicating a potential upside of 74.91%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A Gevo -13,031.14% -15.04% -12.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Gevo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 0.88 $1.30 million N/A N/A Gevo $710,000.00 608.09 -$59.20 million ($0.41) -4.44

CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than Gevo.

Summary

Gevo beats CN Energy Group. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. Gevo, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Axens North America, Inc. for ethanol-to-jet technology and sustainable aviation fuel commercial project development. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

