CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $176.32

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.32 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 147.20 ($1.79). CLS shares last traded at GBX 148.40 ($1.80), with a volume of 106,863 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 205 ($2.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £595.02 million and a P/E ratio of 487.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.

In other news, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £296,000 ($359,572.40). In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 110,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £154,245 ($187,372.45). Also, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £296,000 ($359,572.40). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 338,275 shares of company stock valued at $48,903,500.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

