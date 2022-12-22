Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clovis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

