Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,377,185.92 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.
- On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56.
- On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.
Cloudflare stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $145.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on NET. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.04.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
