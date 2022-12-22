Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,377,185.92 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.

On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.

Cloudflare stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $145.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after acquiring an additional 610,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

